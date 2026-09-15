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She demanded 75,000 euros and another UAH 1.8 million: the deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Tax Service is suspected of bribery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1920 views

The official and her accomplice are suspected of extorting EUR 75,000 and UAH 1.8 million from entrepreneurs. They were detained after the money was handed over.

She demanded 75,000 euros and another UAH 1.8 million: the deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Tax Service is suspected of bribery

In Ternopil region, two employees of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the region are suspected of demanding bribes from entrepreneurs. This is reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

As specified by the SAPO, one of those detained was the deputy head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Ternopil region. According to the investigation, together with an accomplice, she demanded €75,000 in bribes and UAH 1.8 million for "solving problems" that had arisen for several entrepreneurs.

During the spring and summer of 2026, officials of the regional tax service solicited and subsequently received thousands of euros in illicit benefits from two entrepreneurs. In exchange for the money, they reduced the amount of fines imposed on the individuals following tax audits.

In addition, according to law enforcement officials, the tax officers asked a representative of a third enterprise to bring UAH 1.8 million for processing a VAT budget refund and registering tax invoices that had previously been suspended.

On September 9, 2026, immediately after the tax officials received the money from the entrepreneurs, they were detained at the crime scene.

The official is now charged with receiving  an illicit benefit on an especially large scale. If she is convicted, the woman faces 8 to 12 years in prison, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, and confiscation of property. Meanwhile, her accomplice is suspected of aiding and abetting the receipt of an illicit benefit.

What is known about the entrepreneurs from whom the tax official demanded bribes

Although the SAPO and NABU have not officially disclosed the names of the companies involved in the case , according to regional media reports, they are LLC "AP Kolos-2," LLC "Agrobiostandart," and LLC "Geomine."

"Geomine" itself was linked to the episode concerning the VAT budget refund. According to their information, the tax officers allegedly wanted to receive 12% of the refund amount.

On August 7, 2026, the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Ternopil region completed a documentary unscheduled on-site audit of the company concerning the declaration of VAT for June, including the amount claimed for a budget refund. As a result of the audit, the tax service established an overstatement of the budget refund by UAH 113,103. These circumstances later appeared in the ruling of the Radekhiv District Court dated August 31.

In addition, "Geomine" had already litigated specifically against the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Ternopil region and the State Tax Service of Ukraine over a suspended tax invoice. The company demanded that the tax officials' decision be canceled and that invoice No. 3 dated August 31, 2025, be registered. On June 11, 2026, the Ternopil District Administrative Court rejected the claim.

Moreover, all three companies that local media identify as possible subjects of the new NABU and SAPO proceedings are connected through one owner. This is Konstantin Brovchenko. According to registry data, he owns 20% each in LLC "Geomine," LLC "Agrobiostandart," and LLC "AP Kolos-2." His declarations also confirm corporate rights in these companies.

What is known about the suspect

The main figure in the new corruption case is Maria Melnyk. Until September 11, she held the position of deputy head of the Ternopil regional tax service. But  after searches conducted by NABU detectives on September 9, the woman was dismissed from her position. Valerii Lisnytskyi is now  in her place at the agency.

Melnyk has worked in the leadership of the tax authorities in Ternopil region for many years. Back in 2013, she held the position of first deputy head of the Main Department of the Ministry of Revenues in the region, and later became first deputy head of the Main Department of the State Fiscal Service.

In subsequent years, she worked as deputy head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Ternopil region. She holds the third rank of civil servant.

In 2023, she was delegated powers related to compiling the Register of Applications for the Return of VAT Budget Refunds.

Reminder

Earlier, a tax inspector in Sumy region was notified of suspicion for participating in a UAH 2 million scheme. He helped his female supervisor demand money from businesses in exchange for a successful audit.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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