Shaheeds found in Romanian airspace, the Ministry of Defense sent 2 F-16 aircraft to monitor

The Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed that at least two drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine had entered the country's airspace. Remnants of Russian drones may be located near the village of Periprava in Romania, as two F-16 aircraft have been deployed to check.

UNN writes with reference to Digi24 and News.ro.

Details

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense reports signs of the remains of Russian Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine falling in the area of Periprava village . To monitor the remains of the drones, two F-16 aircraft were sent to the Ukrainian border.

Romanian parliament finally approves the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

“Starting at 2:25 am, two Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft took off from Borca Air Base 86 to monitor the air situation. During these events, the radar surveillance system detected and tracked the route of a drone that flew in national airspace and left the national territory in the direction of Ukraine. The evolution of the drone was also tracked by two F-16 aircraft, which returned to the base at approximately 4:08 a.m. The data available at the time indicated that it was likely to hit the target area on national territory in a deserted area in the vicinity of Periprava. Since this morning, forces of the Ministry of National Defense have been searching the area with the help of air assets and ground teams,” said representatives of the Romanian Intelligence Directorate.

Recall

Russian chessmen have again entered the airspace of Belarus.

Downed Shaheeds may have targeted government quarter - KCMA