Shaheeds found in Romanian airspace, the Ministry of Defense sent 2 F-16 aircraft to monitor

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119156 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121787 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198706 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153700 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152961 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142963 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198499 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112429 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187185 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105095 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 71156 views
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 40653 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 51487 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 79994 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 58005 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198706 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198499 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213984 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202085 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 12805 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149931 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149170 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153243 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144165 views
Shaheeds found in Romanian airspace, the Ministry of Defense sent 2 F-16 aircraft to monitor

Shaheeds found in Romanian airspace, the Ministry of Defense sent 2 F-16 aircraft to monitor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 96385 views

The Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed that at least two Russian drones entered the country's airspace. To monitor the situation, two F-16 aircraft were deployed to track the drone's route.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed that at least two drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine had entered the country's airspace. Remnants of Russian drones may be located near the village of Periprava in Romania, as two F-16 aircraft have been deployed to check.

UNN writes with reference to Digi24 and News.ro.

Details

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense reports signs of the remains of Russian Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine falling in the area of Periprava village  . To monitor the remains of the drones, two F-16 aircraft were sent to the Ukrainian border.

Romanian parliament finally approves the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine03.09.24, 15:44 • 112404 views

“Starting at 2:25 am, two Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft took off from Borca Air Base 86 to monitor the air situation. During these events, the radar surveillance system detected and tracked the route of a drone that flew in national airspace and left the national territory in the direction of Ukraine. The evolution of the drone was also tracked by two F-16 aircraft, which returned to the base at approximately 4:08 a.m. The data available at the time indicated that it was likely to hit the target area on national territory in a deserted area in the vicinity of Periprava. Since this morning, forces of the Ministry of National Defense have been searching the area with the help of air assets and ground teams,” said representatives of the Romanian Intelligence Directorate.

Recall

Russian chessmen have again entered the airspace of Belarus.

Downed Shaheeds may have targeted government quarter - KCMA07.09.24, 16:14 • 44479 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics

