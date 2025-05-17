Severe storm in the US claims the lives of five people
Kyiv • UNN
Powerful storms, possibly tornadoes, raged in St. Louis. At least 5 people died, more than 5,000 homes were damaged, and 100,000 customers were without power.
At least five people have died, and authorities searched building by building for people trapped or injured after severe storms, including a likely tornado, swept through St. Louis, Missouri in the U.S. Midwest, UNN reports citing CBS News.
Details
Friday afternoon storms damaged buildings, trees and power lines. St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said more than 5,000 homes were damaged and about 100,000 customers were without power Friday evening.
The number of casualties is currently unknown. Barnes-Jewish Hospital has admitted 20 to 30 patients injured in the storm, some of whom are in serious condition, but most are expected to be discharged soon, according to a hospital spokesman.
St. Louis Children's Hospital admitted 15 patients, two of whom are expected to remain in the hospital for the rest of the week, she said.
The city imposed a curfew at 9:00 p.m. local time in parts of St. Louis on Friday evening.
At Centennial Christian Church, part of the building collapsed, according to the fire department, and three people had to be rescued. One of these people died.
An apparent tornado touched down in the Forest Park area, home to the St. Louis Zoo and the site of the 1904 World's Fair and Olympic Games that year, the weather service said.
The US is not ready for the hurricane season due to staff cuts in relevant services - media16.05.25, 12:48 • 2006 views