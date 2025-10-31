Sean "Diddy" Combs transferred to federal prison after prostitution conviction

American rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, sentenced to 50 months in prison on charges of interstate prostitution, will soon be transferred from a Brooklyn detention center to a federal prison. This was reported by NBC News, citing a source close to the case, writes UNN.

Details

It is not yet known to which facility the 55-year-old music mogul will be transferred. According to the prison system, as of Thursday, Combs was still at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, but the record may be updated as early as Friday.

Combs was convicted this month after an eight-week trial during which he was acquitted of more serious charges – racketeering and human trafficking for sexual exploitation. The artist denied his guilt and insisted on complete innocence.

Prosecutors argued that Combs arranged for women to travel between states to provide sexual services, but the court found the evidence insufficient to prove organized criminal activity.

