Scholz justified permission to use German weapons on the territory of Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his permission to use German weapons on the territory of Russia in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to tagesschau.

Ukraine has the right under international law to defend itself against attacks on its territory, on its cities and on its citizens. this also applies to attacks similar to those in the Kharkiv region, which Russia carries out from positions in the Russian border zone Scholz said in the Bundestag.

Last week, after much thought, the German government allowed Ukraine to use German weapons against targets in the Russian border zone. The US government has already taken this step before.