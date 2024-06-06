Scholz justified permission to use German weapons on the territory of Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 30866 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 98140 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143089 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147855 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243019 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172656 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164221 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221655 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52208 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 71796 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109426 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 44111 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 78045 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221655 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208058 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234003 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221033 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 30866 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22640 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109426 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112317 views
Scholz justified permission to use German weapons on the territory of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37107 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his permission to use German weapons on the territory of Russia in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his permission to use German weapons on the territory of Russia in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to tagesschau.

Ukraine has the right under international law to defend itself against attacks on its territory, on its cities and on its citizens. this also applies to attacks similar to those in the Kharkiv region, which Russia carries out from positions in the Russian border zone

Scholz said in the Bundestag.

Addition

Last week, after much thought, the German government allowed Ukraine to use German weapons against targets in the Russian border zone. The US government has already taken this step before.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
bundestagBundestag
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

