Scarlett Johansson tells how she spent years trying to get into the Jurassic Park franchise

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 5919 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 58572 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101528 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105005 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122317 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102018 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128721 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103504 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113282 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116898 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105720 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102091 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 85282 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111045 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105439 views
02:39 PM • 5919 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122317 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128721 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152059 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 294 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105439 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111045 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138227 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139996 views
Scarlett Johansson tells how she spent years trying to get into the Jurassic Park franchise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104694 views

The Hollywood actress has been trying to get into the Jurassic Park franchise for years, sending requests to agents. This summer, she will play the lead role in the movie Jurassic World: Revival”.

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson said in an interview with Vanity Fair that she spent years sending reports on new Jurassic Park movies to her agents because she desperately wanted to join this long-running franchise, UNN reports.

I was really crazy about the [original] movie, and I slept in a Jurassic Park tent in my bedroom that I shared with my sister for a year. Every time traders announced a new Jurassic Park movie, I would send my agents a message: "Hey, I'm available."

- Johansson said.

As Variety points out, when Johansson was filming Marvel's Black Widow in 2020 at the British Pinewood Studio, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were next door on the set of Jurassic World 3: Dominion. The actress recalled how she told her team at the time: "Show me the sets! I want to take part!".

Eventually, Johansson managed to arrange a meeting with Steven Spielberg, who directed the original Jurassic Park movie and its 1997 sequel, Jurassic Park 2: The Lost World. The two met to discuss potential future projects, but all Johansson had her eye on was the Jurassic Park franchise.

"I didn't really sit down with him and talk about work, and we spent hours just catching up and talking, and then at some point, many hours later, he said: "Wait, we were supposed to talk about Jurassic World. I hear you're a big fan," Johansson recalls. - "I said: "That's true. I confirm it. I'm a big fan.

She didn't tell Spielberg that she slept in a Jurassic Park tent for a year because she didn't want him to think she was some kind of "weird stalker," but now she regrets it.

"Obviously, with all these Avengers movies, you meet so many fans who are deeply affected by the characters and the world you're a part of," Johansson said. - "I understand that. It's always great to meet people like that. I probably should have just told him. But I thought: "Just be professional. Don't be desperate. Don't mention the tent.

She finally got her chance with the movie Jurassic World: Resurgence" this summer, which also starred Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

Johansson will star in this movie as Zora Bennet, a former mercenary who now leads a group of scientists on a mission to find dinosaur blood that could help find a cure for heart disease. She previously told ComicBook.com that she spent 10 years trying to get into the dinosaur franchise and even told her agents that she would be happy to die in the first five minutes.

"Jurassic World: Resurgence" will be released in the US on July 2 by Universal Pictures.

Scarlett Johansson shone in a white dress with other stars at the White House Correspondents' Dinner4/28/24, 1:26 PM • 105556 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite

