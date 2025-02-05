Scarlett Johansson tells how she spent years trying to get into the Jurassic Park franchise

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson said in an interview with Vanity Fair that she spent years sending reports on new Jurassic Park movies to her agents because she desperately wanted to join this long-running franchise, UNN reports.

I was really crazy about the [original] movie, and I slept in a Jurassic Park tent in my bedroom that I shared with my sister for a year. Every time traders announced a new Jurassic Park movie, I would send my agents a message: "Hey, I'm available." - Johansson said.

As Variety points out, when Johansson was filming Marvel's Black Widow in 2020 at the British Pinewood Studio, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were next door on the set of Jurassic World 3: Dominion. The actress recalled how she told her team at the time: "Show me the sets! I want to take part!".

Eventually, Johansson managed to arrange a meeting with Steven Spielberg, who directed the original Jurassic Park movie and its 1997 sequel, Jurassic Park 2: The Lost World. The two met to discuss potential future projects, but all Johansson had her eye on was the Jurassic Park franchise.

"I didn't really sit down with him and talk about work, and we spent hours just catching up and talking, and then at some point, many hours later, he said: "Wait, we were supposed to talk about Jurassic World. I hear you're a big fan," Johansson recalls. - "I said: "That's true. I confirm it. I'm a big fan.

She didn't tell Spielberg that she slept in a Jurassic Park tent for a year because she didn't want him to think she was some kind of "weird stalker," but now she regrets it.

"Obviously, with all these Avengers movies, you meet so many fans who are deeply affected by the characters and the world you're a part of," Johansson said. - "I understand that. It's always great to meet people like that. I probably should have just told him. But I thought: "Just be professional. Don't be desperate. Don't mention the tent.

She finally got her chance with the movie Jurassic World: Resurgence" this summer, which also starred Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

Johansson will star in this movie as Zora Bennet, a former mercenary who now leads a group of scientists on a mission to find dinosaur blood that could help find a cure for heart disease. She previously told ComicBook.com that she spent 10 years trying to get into the dinosaur franchise and even told her agents that she would be happy to die in the first five minutes.

"Jurassic World: Resurgence" will be released in the US on July 2 by Universal Pictures.

