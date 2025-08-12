$41.450.06
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 10532 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 11383 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 26804 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 20226 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 22987 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 47757 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 46901 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 49080 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 25308 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
August 12, 09:00 AM • 18345 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
SBU struck a Shahed warehouse in Tatarstan for the second time this week: the occupiers' logistics hub was on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

Ukrainian long-range drones attacked a logistics hub with Iranian drones in Tatarstan for the second time this week. This warehouse is located 1300 km from the border and is used to support attacks on Ukraine.

SBU struck a Shahed warehouse in Tatarstan for the second time this week: the occupiers' logistics hub was on fire

Ukrainian long-range drones once again reached deep into Russia's rear, striking a warehouse with Iranian drones and their components in Tatarstan. This is the second successful attack on the same facility in the last seven days. This was reported by the Security Service, writes UNN.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine reported another successful special operation deep in Russia's rear. On the night of August 12, long-range drones of the Center for Special Operations "A" attacked a logistics hub with ready-to-use "Shahed" attack drones and foreign components for them for the second time in a week.

The target was again a warehouse in the settlement of Kyzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan, located approximately 1300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It is from there, according to intelligence, that the Russians provide "Shahed" terror against Ukrainian cities.

Videos published by local residents show flashes and fires on the territory of the facility after the strike. The extent of the damage is being clarified, but the SBU emphasizes: the repeated attack should reduce the enemy's capabilities for massive air attacks.

The special service emphasized that such operations against enterprises and warehouses that feed the Russian war machine will continue. The previous strike on the same facility was carried out by the SBU on August 9, which became another signal to the Kremlin: even the deep rear is not safe for Russians.

Recall

In the Stavropol Krai on the night of Tuesday, August 12, a UAV attack continued. Residents reported loud sounds of explosions after drones were shot down, and also saw smoke and fires at the sites where the drones fell.

Stepan Haftko

War
Security Service of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine