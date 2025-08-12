SBU struck a Shahed warehouse in Tatarstan for the second time this week: the occupiers' logistics hub was on fire

Ukrainian long-range drones once again reached deep into Russia's rear, striking a warehouse with Iranian drones and their components in Tatarstan. This is the second successful attack on the same facility in the last seven days. This was reported by the Security Service, writes UNN.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine reported another successful special operation deep in Russia's rear. On the night of August 12, long-range drones of the Center for Special Operations "A" attacked a logistics hub with ready-to-use "Shahed" attack drones and foreign components for them for the second time in a week.

The target was again a warehouse in the settlement of Kyzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan, located approximately 1300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It is from there, according to intelligence, that the Russians provide "Shahed" terror against Ukrainian cities.

Videos published by local residents show flashes and fires on the territory of the facility after the strike. The extent of the damage is being clarified, but the SBU emphasizes: the repeated attack should reduce the enemy's capabilities for massive air attacks.

The special service emphasized that such operations against enterprises and warehouses that feed the Russian war machine will continue. The previous strike on the same facility was carried out by the SBU on August 9, which became another signal to the Kremlin: even the deep rear is not safe for Russians.

In the Stavropol Krai on the night of Tuesday, August 12, a UAV attack continued. Residents reported loud sounds of explosions after drones were shot down, and also saw smoke and fires at the sites where the drones fell.