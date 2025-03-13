SBU: Russian special services have intensified anti-Ukrainian propaganda

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17514 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108715 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169865 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106997 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343481 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173693 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144966 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196149 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124888 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86487 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11472 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24278 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12141 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21155 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17514 views

07:36 PM • 17514 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86550 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86550 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108715 views
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108715 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160412 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21199 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24323 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38727 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47330 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135893 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

SBU: Russian special services have intensified anti-Ukrainian propaganda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20515 views

The SBU is recording the activation of Russian special services, which are involving bloggers and experts to spread anti-Ukrainian content. Since the beginning of the invasion, 2,500 proceedings have been opened.

SBU: Russian special services have intensified anti-Ukrainian propaganda

Russian special services have become active in the information space of Ukraine and are involving bloggers and so-called "experts". They create and disseminate anti-Ukrainian content, which the enemy then tries to "disperse" in social networks and controlled media, mostly through bot farms. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report of the SBU.

Details

"The Security Service of Ukraine is recording the activation of Russian special services in the information space of our state with the involvement of pocket propagandists, bloggers and so-called "experts". These individuals create and disseminate anti-Ukrainian content, which the enemy then tries to "disperse" in social networks and controlled media, mostly through bot farms," the SBU said in a statement.

According to the SBU, in particular, among the disseminated theses:

  • working out Kremlin narratives about the war in Ukraine;
    • accents aimed at violating the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state;
      • information campaigns against the military and political leadership of Ukraine;
        • theses on "loss of subjectivity" during negotiations in the international arena;
          • spreading defeatist sentiments, disguised as allegedly neutral expert assessments, which in fact work in the interests of Moscow, etc.

            "The dissemination and discussion of these narratives within our country is part of the Russian strategy. And the enemy's attempts are aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in Ukraine, reducing the level of international support, creating the illusion of protest sentiments and distorting data on the situation at the front," the SBU warns.

            Russian propaganda has intensified on X and TikTok: what and how they are promoting now02.03.25, 15:14 • 61878 views

            The SBU reminds that such actions in favor of the aggressor state contain signs of criminal offenses and fall under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, they can be classified as treason committed under martial law. And the punishment for this type of crime can be life imprisonment.

            "Yes, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Security Service of Ukraine, as part of countering Russian information aggression, has opened almost 2,500 criminal proceedings against Internet agitators who spread anti-Ukrainian content. In these cases, more than 1,700 people have been notified of suspicion under various articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Currently, more than 800 court verdicts have already entered into legal force," the SBU informs.

            Russia's propagandists were instructed to promote “victorious” narratives on the anniversary of the invasion - DIU21.02.25, 09:29 • 36055 views

            In particular, this array also includes 162 criminal proceedings in which 62 propagandists and media workers have been declared suspects. Of these, 16 suspects are under Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason). Courts have already issued 10 convictions against propagandist media workers.

            The SBU, as indicated, constantly monitors the information space, neutralizes cases of spreading pro-Russian propaganda and regularly brings those involved to justice.

            At the same time, the SBU calls on citizens to be vigilant: to observe information hygiene, not to join in the spread of Russian narratives and not to react to enemy provocations and information injections.

            The Russian Federation spread fakes about Ukraine's "nuclear provocation" before negotiations in Saudi Arabia - National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine11.03.25, 12:34 • 15243 views

            Anna Murashko

            Anna Murashko

            WarPolitics
            Ukraine
