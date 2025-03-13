SBU: Russian special services have intensified anti-Ukrainian propaganda
The SBU is recording the activation of Russian special services, which are involving bloggers and experts to spread anti-Ukrainian content. Since the beginning of the invasion, 2,500 proceedings have been opened.
Russian special services have become active in the information space of Ukraine and are involving bloggers and so-called "experts". They create and disseminate anti-Ukrainian content, which the enemy then tries to "disperse" in social networks and controlled media, mostly through bot farms. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report of the SBU.
"The Security Service of Ukraine is recording the activation of Russian special services in the information space of our state with the involvement of pocket propagandists, bloggers and so-called "experts". These individuals create and disseminate anti-Ukrainian content, which the enemy then tries to "disperse" in social networks and controlled media, mostly through bot farms," the SBU said in a statement.
According to the SBU, in particular, among the disseminated theses:
- working out Kremlin narratives about the war in Ukraine;
- accents aimed at violating the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state;
- information campaigns against the military and political leadership of Ukraine;
- theses on "loss of subjectivity" during negotiations in the international arena;
- spreading defeatist sentiments, disguised as allegedly neutral expert assessments, which in fact work in the interests of Moscow, etc.
"The dissemination and discussion of these narratives within our country is part of the Russian strategy. And the enemy's attempts are aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in Ukraine, reducing the level of international support, creating the illusion of protest sentiments and distorting data on the situation at the front," the SBU warns.
The SBU reminds that such actions in favor of the aggressor state contain signs of criminal offenses and fall under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, they can be classified as treason committed under martial law. And the punishment for this type of crime can be life imprisonment.
"Yes, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Security Service of Ukraine, as part of countering Russian information aggression, has opened almost 2,500 criminal proceedings against Internet agitators who spread anti-Ukrainian content. In these cases, more than 1,700 people have been notified of suspicion under various articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Currently, more than 800 court verdicts have already entered into legal force," the SBU informs.
In particular, this array also includes 162 criminal proceedings in which 62 propagandists and media workers have been declared suspects. Of these, 16 suspects are under Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason). Courts have already issued 10 convictions against propagandist media workers.
The SBU, as indicated, constantly monitors the information space, neutralizes cases of spreading pro-Russian propaganda and regularly brings those involved to justice.
At the same time, the SBU calls on citizens to be vigilant: to observe information hygiene, not to join in the spread of Russian narratives and not to react to enemy provocations and information injections.
