SBU detains 'mole' in Unmanned Systems Forces, who was a double agent for Russia and Belarus

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a "double" agent of the Russian Federation and Belarus who was spying in the Unmanned Systems Forces, the SBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained an agent who simultaneously worked for the FSB of the Russian Federation and the intelligence of the border service of the Republic of Belarus. According to the case materials, the perpetrator was a serviceman from the Unmanned Systems Forces unit. - reported the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, "while serving as a UAV operator, he "leaked" data to the enemy about the directions of movement, types, and number of drones of the Defense Forces involved in battles in the northeastern border area." Then, at the direction of enemy special services, the agent transferred to the position of operator of ground robotic systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which evacuate the wounded and deliver ammunition in the Izyum direction," the special service reported.

"However, instead of performing official tasks at the front, the suspect began to collect data on the deployment and plans of combat operations of adjacent units of Ukrainian troops," the SBU noted.

At the same time, according to the SBU, "he accumulated for the enemy information about the tactical and technical characteristics and features of the use of the latest robotic systems of the Defense Forces."

After completing his intelligence assignments, the suspect, as noted by the SBU, "hoped to flee to the Russian Federation across the front line, where he was to be met by Russian special services."

The SBU military counterintelligence acted proactively and documented the agent's subversive activities.

"After taking measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy 'mole' was detained at his place of residence in the Kharkiv region," the SBU noted.

During searches of the detainee, it is reported that two smartphones with evidence of his work for the special services of the Russian Federation and Belarus were seized.

He was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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