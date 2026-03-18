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SBU detained Russian agent who was preparing an explosion in the center of Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Counterintelligence detained a woman with a homemade explosive device in a rented apartment. The drug-addicted resident of Zhytomyr region was preparing a terrorist attack on the instructions of her handlers.

SBU detained Russian agent who was preparing an explosion in the center of Dnipro
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine prevented another terrorist attack in Dnipro - a Russian agent who was preparing an explosion in the city center was detained. This was reported by UNN with reference to SBU.

Details

The investigation established that the perpetrator made an improvised explosive device, hid it in a backpack, and was supposed to take it to the place of the planned terrorist attack. The occupiers planned to remotely detonate the bomb by calling a mobile phone - the explosive was equipped with it.

The agent was detained "red-handed" when she prepared an IED in a rented apartment and was waiting for instructions from the curator regarding the location where it should be taken. The perpetrator turned out to be a drug-addicted resident of the Zhytomyr region, whom the Russians recruited in a Telegram channel for finding "easy money."

The occupiers sent her to Dnipro, where she rented an apartment and received instructions from Russia on how to make explosives from improvised means. During searches, explosives were found and seized from her, as well as a smartphone with evidence of cooperation with the occupiers.

The detainee was informed of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act). She faces up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property - currently, the detainee is in custody without the right to bail.

Recall

A bank employee in Kyiv handed over data on military facilities, banking secrecy, and personal data of military personnel to the FSB. He was detained and will be tried for treason.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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