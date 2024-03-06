$41.340.03
SBU confirms liquidation of collaborator in Berdiansk and clarifies her name

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40415 views

A collaborator named Svitlana Volodymyrivna Samoilenko, who organized Putin's pseudo-elections in occupied Berdiansk, was eliminated by Ukrainian intelligence on March 6, 2024.

The Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed the elimination of a collaborator in Berdiansk who was organizing Putin's pseudo-election. Ukrainian intelligence has also clarified the name of the traitor. It is Svitlana Samoilenko, UNN writes with a link to the statement of the GUR.

 The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that on March 6, 2024, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, collaborator  Svitlana Samoilenko, who organized Putin's pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, was liquidated.

- the GUR said in a statement. 

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, after the enslavement of the city in 2022, the woman voluntarily cooperated with the Muscovites and was given a place in the Russian occupation administration.

In particular, in preparation for Putin's pseudo-election, Svitlana Samoilenko sought to curry favor with the Muscovites by intimidating and terrorizing Berdiansk residents, forcing them to participate in illegal fake voting.

The GUR also said that the so-called military commandant of Berdiansk, Colonel Bardin of the Russian Armed Forces, "appointed" Svitlana Samoilenko to the position of "deputy mayor for economy, agriculture and finance.

It is noted that the woman's husband and adult son also serve the Russian occupiers.

Recall

Earlier in the day, the head of the Berdiansk city military administration, Victoria Galitsyna, said in a telegram that a collaborator who helped to organize pseudo-elections in the occupied territory of Ukraine had been eliminated in Russian-occupied Berdiansk. However, Galitsyna wrote that it was the destruction of Elena Valerievna Ilyina  .

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Berdiansk
