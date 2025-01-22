SBU conducts large-scale special operations: hundreds of suspects and dozens of detainees

On January 18-20, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with other law enforcement agencies, conducted complex procedural actions in 157 criminal proceedings. As a result of these measures, 222 people were notified of suspicion, 85 of them were detained. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine, together with partners from other law enforcement agencies, conducted a series of large-scale operations and detentions on January 18-20 to counter crimes that pose a threat to state security, territorial integrity and defense capabilities of our country. During this period, SBU officers conducted complex procedural actions in 157 criminal proceedings. As a result of these measures, 222 people were served with notices of suspicion, 85 of them were detained," the SBU said.

It is noted that based on the SBU materials, the suspect was served a notice of suspicion:

19 enemy agents who carried out intelligence and sabotage activities in favor of the Russian special services;

39 persons involved in crimes in the military sphere, including those involved in embezzlement of the defense budget;

63 persons, including employees of the TCC, former MSEC and MEC, as well as medical institutions suspected of introducing "evasion schemes" and organizing illegal border crossings;

7 persons who harmed state security in the information sphere and cyberspace, including anti-Ukrainian propagandists;

24 persons who harmed the economic interests of the state;

7 persons involved in the illegal trafficking of weapons and military munitions.

A total of 287 searches were conducted in these criminal proceedings.

Recall

The SBU detained a well-known lawyer from Dnipropetrovs'k region who passed the coordinates of strategic targets for missile strikes to the FSB. As a result of his actions, 6 people were killed and 30 Ukrainians were injured.