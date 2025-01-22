ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100043 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101535 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109493 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112230 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104139 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136691 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113464 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117009 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121110 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 71664 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116000 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 44041 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 44196 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100043 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133412 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136691 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168129 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157813 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32197 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 44211 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116001 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121112 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140709 views
SBU conducts large-scale special operations: hundreds of suspects and dozens of detainees

SBU conducts large-scale special operations: hundreds of suspects and dozens of detainees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46537 views

In three days, the SBU conducted procedural actions in 157 criminal proceedings. 222 people were notified of suspicion, 85 of them were detained, and 287 searches were conducted.

On January 18-20, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with other law enforcement agencies, conducted complex procedural actions in 157 criminal proceedings. As a result of these measures, 222 people were notified of suspicion, 85 of them were detained. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine, together with partners from other law enforcement agencies, conducted a series of large-scale operations and detentions on January 18-20 to counter crimes that pose a threat to state security, territorial integrity and defense capabilities of our country. During this period, SBU officers conducted complex procedural actions in 157 criminal proceedings. As a result of these measures, 222 people were served with notices of suspicion, 85 of them were detained," the SBU said.

It is noted that based on the SBU materials, the suspect was served a notice of suspicion:

19 enemy agents who carried out intelligence and sabotage activities in favor of the Russian special services;

39 persons involved in crimes in the military sphere, including those involved in embezzlement of the defense budget;

63 persons, including employees of the TCC, former MSEC and MEC, as well as medical institutions suspected of introducing "evasion schemes" and organizing illegal border crossings;

7 persons who harmed state security in the information sphere and cyberspace, including anti-Ukrainian propagandists;

24 persons who harmed the economic interests of the state;

7 persons involved in the illegal trafficking of weapons and military munitions.

A total of 287 searches were conducted in these criminal proceedings.

The SBU detained a well-known lawyer from Dnipropetrovs'k region who passed the coordinates of strategic targets for missile strikes to the FSB. As a result of his actions, 6 people were killed and 30 Ukrainians were injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

