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SBS hit Russian frigate in Novorossiysk and drilling rig - Madyar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

Unmanned Systems Forces attacked a Russian Kalibr carrier in Novorossiysk and a drilling platform. Despite air defense operations, enemy targets were hit.

SBS hit Russian frigate in Novorossiysk and drilling rig - Madyar

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces attacked the Russian frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" in the port of Novorossiysk and the "Syvash" drilling rig on the night of April 6. This was reported by the commander of the SBS, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, despite the work of Russian air defense, Ukrainian drones managed to hit the targets.

It's not us hitting – it's the willow hitting: missiles into milk, drones into target

- Brovdi noted.

The frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles and the "Shtil-1" anti-aircraft complex. During the attack, it is alleged that air defense missiles were launched directly from the ship, but this did not prevent its damage.

The operation was carried out by SBS units in coordination with the SBU. The extent of the damage is currently being clarified.

In addition, Ukrainian forces hit the "Syvash" floating drilling rig in cooperation with Navy units and deep strike forces.

Unmanned Systems Forces attacked Russian oil facilities in Primorsk and Kstovo - "Madyar"05.04.26, 11:39 • 6820 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
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"Kalibr" (missile family)
Security Service of Ukraine