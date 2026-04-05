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Unmanned Systems Forces attacked Russian oil facilities in Primorsk and Kstovo - "Madyar"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3222 views

The SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an oil pipeline in Primorsk and an oil refinery in Kstovo. Infrastructure damage and a large-scale fire were recorded at the facilities.

Unmanned Systems Forces attacked Russian oil facilities in Primorsk and Kstovo - "Madyar"

On the night of April 5, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russia's oil and gas infrastructure, including the Transneft port in Primorsk and the Lukoil refinery in Kstovo. This was reported by the commander of the SBS AFU Robert "Madyar" Brovdi on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

It's not us hitting - it's the willow hitting

- Brovdi commented on the attack.

According to him, a section of the oil pipeline was damaged in the Leningrad region near the port of Primorsk, which is also confirmed by the Russian side.

One of the sections of the oil pipeline in the Primorsk port area was damaged, safe burning is underway

- the message says.

The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo also came under attack. According to open sources, a large-scale fire was recorded at the facility.

The operation involved units of the 1st separate SBS center, the 9th "Kairos" battalion of the 414th "Madyar's Birds" brigade, and the 413th "Raid" unit.

The SBS notes that the strikes are aimed at reducing the enemy's resources, in particular its fuel and energy potential.

SBS destroyed the S-400 radar, Shahed hubs of the occupiers, and "visited" Tolyatti - "Madyar" showed a video04.04.26, 10:56 • 6240 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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