The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces struck a Russian S-400 radar in Crimea and other occupation targets, including two Shahed hubs in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, and also "visited" Tolyatti, said Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, on Telegram, showing a video of the operation, writes UNN.

Details

"The SBS birds destroyed the S-400 air defense system radar in Feodosia, the Tor air defense system, and another baker's dozen of military facilities, command posts, TPDs, warehouses, and 2 Shahed hubs in the swamps of Kursk and Bryansk regions," wrote Madyar, and clarified:

Birds 9 of the "Kairos" battery of the 414th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion "Birds of Madyar" hunted down a multifunctional radar from the S-400 "Triumf" air defense system on the night of April 4. This radar detects, among other things, hypersonic targets at a distance of 600 km, automatically tracks up to 100 targets simultaneously, and guides up to 72 missiles. It deploys within 5 minutes;

Tor air defense systems were used by the Birds 1st Separate Special Purpose Center in the area of the settlement of Zachativka, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region;

ZU-23-2 - anti-aircraft gun, as an element of air defense for combating UAVs based on a mataliga, Lozivskyi settlement, in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region (1st Separate Center for Special Operations);

A fuel tank was destroyed in the area of the settlement of Novosemeikine, in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast (1st Separate Special Purpose Center).

Among the military facilities hit by the SBS Birds overnight, according to him:

logistics hub 5A in Novopoltavka, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

logistics hub 35A in the settlement of Chervone Pole, TOT Donetsk region;

TPD of 3A units in Shulhynka and Bilovodsk in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast;

CP and personnel concentration points of units from the 36th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, 143rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, 160th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, 18th Motorized Rifle Division in Holubytske and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast, temporarily occupied territories), Samiilivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Bilovodsk and Shulhynka (Luhansk Oblast, temporarily occupied territories), as well as MTZ and fuel and lubricants depots, etc. (coordinated by the Deep Strike Center of the SBS).

In conjunction with other deep strike units of the Special Operations Forces, two hubs and pre-flight training points for Shahed UAVs in Navlya (Bryansk region, Russia) and at the Khalino airfield (Kursk region, Russia) were targeted overnight on April 4. And the Birds of the 1st Special Operations Center visited the explosive tagliatelle in Tolyatti, about which not a word to anyone. To be continued… - Brovdi said.

In Russia's Tolyatti, after a night drone attack, a fire broke out near two chemical plants