SBI exposes two law enforcement officers who sold information from closed databases

SBI exposes two law enforcement officers who sold information from closed databases

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20339 views

Two law enforcement officers were caught selling restricted information from the state database on men of military age who plan to go abroad.

SBI officers, in cooperation with the SBU military counterintelligence, exposed two law enforcement officers who sold information from the state database to customers. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the women worked in different departments and did not know each other, but acted in a similar way. They were approached by intermediaries through their acquaintances with a proposal to check the database for information on men of military age who planned to go abroad for money.

"Removing" information from closed databases about one person cost $150. The rest of the money was taken by intermediaries to whom the "clients" turned. The illegally obtained information was sent via messengers.

In Odesa region, SBI exposes military enlistment office employee who sold certificates of unfitness to evaders11.01.24, 11:20 • 22420 views

The offenders copied information from the database on whether certain individuals were subject to any travel bans. In particular, whether they were wanted by the military enlistment office as those who avoided military service.

Two law enforcement officers were served a notice of suspicion of unauthorized sale of restricted information (Part 1 of Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). One of them was also served a notice of suspicion of unauthorized copying of information, which led to its leakage, committed repeatedly (Part 3 Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- law enforcement summarized.

Addendum

Investigators found out that one law enforcement officer sold data on two people, and the other sold data on six people. At the end of October last year, law enforcement officers detained two intermediaries who passed on the requests to the suspects.

The intermediaries were served a notice of suspicion of unauthorized sale of restricted information (Part 2 of Art. 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 5 years in prison. The investigation has been completed and the indictment has been sent to court.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, the SBI uncovered a scheme whereby the head of the TCC and his accomplices allowed more than 300 men to evade mobilization with the help of forged medical documents. 

