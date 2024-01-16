SBI exposes two law enforcement officers who sold information from closed databases

SBI officers, in cooperation with the SBU military counterintelligence, exposed two law enforcement officers who sold information from the state database to customers. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the women worked in different departments and did not know each other, but acted in a similar way. They were approached by intermediaries through their acquaintances with a proposal to check the database for information on men of military age who planned to go abroad for money.

"Removing" information from closed databases about one person cost $150. The rest of the money was taken by intermediaries to whom the "clients" turned. The illegally obtained information was sent via messengers.

The offenders copied information from the database on whether certain individuals were subject to any travel bans. In particular, whether they were wanted by the military enlistment office as those who avoided military service.

Two law enforcement officers were served a notice of suspicion of unauthorized sale of restricted information (Part 1 of Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). One of them was also served a notice of suspicion of unauthorized copying of information, which led to its leakage, committed repeatedly (Part 3 Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - law enforcement summarized.

Addendum

Investigators found out that one law enforcement officer sold data on two people, and the other sold data on six people. At the end of October last year, law enforcement officers detained two intermediaries who passed on the requests to the suspects.

The intermediaries were served a notice of suspicion of unauthorized sale of restricted information (Part 2 of Art. 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 5 years in prison. The investigation has been completed and the indictment has been sent to court.

Recall

