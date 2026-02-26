Sale of "Agro-Region": how Andriy Verevsky closed the largest agricultural deal of 2026 without discounts

$43.240.02
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 508 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 2524 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 6162 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 15221 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 12923 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 63754 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 37560 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 48854 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 62447 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 53355 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence MoscowFebruary 26, 07:08 AM • 9262 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 26, 07:34 AM • 34162 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 33420 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 33696 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 12387 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 15237 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 12429 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 63788 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 64682 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 69639 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Verevskyi
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
Sumy Oblast
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 33451 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 47709 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 50413 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 55398 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 55389 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Sale of "Agro-Region": how Andriy Verevsky closed the largest agricultural deal of 2026 without discounts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

The sale of the agricultural holding "Agro-Region" to Andriy Verevsky's "Enselco" company in early 2026 became the most discussed event in Ukrainian M&A. The deal amounted to $100-110 million, with the asset value fixed without taking into account the "war discount."

Sale of "Agro-Region": how Andriy Verevsky closed the largest agricultural deal of 2026 without discounts

The deal for the sale of the Agro-Region agricultural holding to Andriy Verevsky's Enselco company, which took place in early 2026, became the most discussed event in Ukrainian M&A, UNN reports.

Details

The main interest was aroused not only by the amount, which, according to analysts, amounted to 100-110 million dollars, but also by the terms of the negotiation process. The former majority owner of Agro-Region, Aivaras Abromavičius, revealed the details of how the parties fixed the value of the asset during a Business Breakfast hosted by Forbes Ukraine.

A key point was the disregard for the so-called "war discount." According to Abromavičius, the company's valuation was based on tangible assets: machinery, elevators, and lease rights for 41,000 hectares of land. Despite shelling and changes in the front-line situation, Verevsky did not initiate a price review, emphasized the former owner of Agro-Region. This position of the buyer is seen by the market as a sign of predictability: the terms fixed at the start remain unchanged until the transaction closes, regardless of external fluctuations.

The buyer's logic in this case is purely pragmatic. Ukraine is experiencing a surplus of processing capacity with a limited amount of high-quality raw materials. The expansion of Enselco's land bank through the technological farm Agro-Region allows the company to ensure the stability of its own processing in the central and northern regions.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
Real estate
Technology
War in Ukraine
Andriy Verevskyi