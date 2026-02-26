Sale of "Agro-Region": how Andriy Verevsky closed the largest agricultural deal of 2026 without discounts

The deal for the sale of the Agro-Region agricultural holding to Andriy Verevsky's Enselco company, which took place in early 2026, became the most discussed event in Ukrainian M&A, UNN reports.

Details

The main interest was aroused not only by the amount, which, according to analysts, amounted to 100-110 million dollars, but also by the terms of the negotiation process. The former majority owner of Agro-Region, Aivaras Abromavičius, revealed the details of how the parties fixed the value of the asset during a Business Breakfast hosted by Forbes Ukraine.

A key point was the disregard for the so-called "war discount." According to Abromavičius, the company's valuation was based on tangible assets: machinery, elevators, and lease rights for 41,000 hectares of land. Despite shelling and changes in the front-line situation, Verevsky did not initiate a price review, emphasized the former owner of Agro-Region. This position of the buyer is seen by the market as a sign of predictability: the terms fixed at the start remain unchanged until the transaction closes, regardless of external fluctuations.

The buyer's logic in this case is purely pragmatic. Ukraine is experiencing a surplus of processing capacity with a limited amount of high-quality raw materials. The expansion of Enselco's land bank through the technological farm Agro-Region allows the company to ensure the stability of its own processing in the central and northern regions.