$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:31 AM • 7120 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 13926 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 22134 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 37723 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 37203 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 59884 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 32896 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 53580 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 53304 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21971 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - BloombergJanuary 22, 12:50 AM • 14186 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22Photo05:06 AM • 11207 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 24873 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 12301 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhoto06:26 AM • 8218 views
Publications
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 208 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 59896 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 53588 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 52532 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 53313 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleh Kiper
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 19111 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 16764 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 17256 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 52532 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 36299 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
The New York Times

Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

More than two weeks have passed since the completion of the inspection of Odrex's compliance with licensing conditions. However, the Ministry of Health has still not published a decision, despite dozens of criminal proceedings, patient deaths, and widespread public outcry regarding the "Odrex Case." Such a pause endangers Ukrainian patients and raises questions about the regulator's reaction. Particular attention is drawn to a possible conflict of interest, as Minister Viktor Lyashko is personally acquainted with and has long cooperated with the head of Odrex.

Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this

More than two weeks have passed since the unscheduled inspection of two legal entities associated with the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex was completed, but the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has not yet published any decision. Against the background of a large number of criminal proceedings against the clinic and its doctors, public outcry, and numerous stories of affected patients, such a pause looks like a dangerous silence from the regulator. Read about the possible reasons for the Ministry of Health's delay in the UNN material.

Unscheduled inspections of compliance with licensing conditions of LLC "Medical House "Odrex" and LLC "Center of Medicine" – legal entities under which Odrex clinic's medical licenses are registered – lasted from January 6 to January 8, 2026. Both companies of the scandalous "Odrex" clinic are involved in criminal proceedings opened on the facts of possible fraud, improper performance of professional duties by medical workers, and embezzlement of patients' funds.

Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the results of Odrex LLC inspections?

As a rule, the Ministry of Health publishes the results of such inspections within a few days or a maximum of a week after the commission completes its work. In the case of the Odrex clinic, however, the deadlines have already gone far beyond usual practice.

This delay comes against the backdrop of the Ministry of Health already revoking the license of LLC "Dim Medytsyny" – another legal entity of the scandalous clinic – at the end of 2025. At that time, the reason was the clinic's administration's refusal to provide the licensing commission members with the necessary documentation. This means that the state had already recognized gross violations of licensing conditions within the structure of this business. A quick and clear decision based on the results of the January inspection should have been a logical continuation. Instead – silence.

Conflict of interest: how are Minister Liashko and clinic CEO Arutyunyan connected?

A separate question in this story is the trust in the impartiality of the Ministry of Health specifically in the "Odrex Case." As UNN previously reported, the general director of the Odrex clinic, Tigran Arutyunyan, and the Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko, have known each other personally for many years. And today we have a paradoxical situation: the scandalous Odrex clinic, associated with a dozen criminal proceedings, patient deaths, and massive public outrage, continues to operate, and the regulator's decision regarding its licenses is being delayed.

In fact, this is not just an abstract "conflict of interest," but a direct personal communication and long-term joint work between the head of the regulator and the head of the scandalous clinic. Viktor Liashko and Tigran Arutyunyan worked together in a specialized working group of the Ministry of Health, which formed the state's approaches to the development of private medicine in Ukraine. It was within the framework of this cooperation that the rules by which private clinics operate today were developed. In this context, journalists have reasonable suspicions: the delay in the Ministry of Health's decision regarding the results of the Odrex LLC inspection may be due not to procedural difficulties, but to personal and professional ties between the minister and the head of the clinic.

Thus, this situation only reinforces doubts about the regulator's ability to act quickly and impartially in a case that has long become a test of the integrity of state control in the field of private medicine.

Where is the limit of society's patience?

The "Odrex Case" has long gone beyond the scope of a single clinic. It has become a litmus test for the entire system of state control in the field of healthcare. This is not just about the availability of medical licenses, but about the real protection of patients – before another tragedy occurs at Odrex.

While the Ministry of Health delays its decision, the families of deceased patients remain in uncertainty, and the public receives a signal: even with widespread publicity, the regulator can afford to remain silent and essentially cover for the clinic.

Whether this pause will be an attempt to "wait out" the public outcry or will precede an objective and principled decision – time will tell. The UNN editorial office has already officially inquired with the Ministry of Health several times regarding both the inspection results and possible violations found – but the institution has not yet provided an answer. At the same time, every day of delay only strengthens public doubts about the independence of state supervision and increases the cost of inaction – primarily for patients.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthPublications
Odrex
Viktor Liashko
Ukraine