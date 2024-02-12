Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region: about 30 thousand homes are left without electricity - Ministry of Energy

The nighttime attack by Russian troops left more than 53 household consumers in Pavlohrad and surrounding areas without electricity, as well as industry - a plant and seven mines, with more than 1,000 workers at the latter. Currently, about 30 thousand subscribers are without electricity, according to the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy continues to attack power facilities in the industrial Dnipropetrovska oblast. At night, a 330 kV substation of NPC Ukrenergo in Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, was disconnected as a result of an enemy drone attack. A fire broke out and power equipment was damaged. More than 53,000 household consumers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas, as well as industry - a plant and seven mines - lost power. At the time of the attack, more than 1,000 workers were underground in the mines," the statement said.

According to the statement, "people were not brought to the surface - the mines and the plant were powered by a backup scheme." "Later, the substation was powered by a diesel generator," the ministry added.

As noted, the fire was extinguished, "electricity consumers were partially supplied with power". "However, due to the unreliability of the connection scheme, at 8 a.m., the consumers who were supplied with power were cut off again," the agency said.

"Currently, about 30,000 subscribers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas have no power supply. Restoration works are underway," the Ministry of Energy said.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a russian attack on a power facility led to a blackout: 29,000 customers without electricity and 10,000 without water.