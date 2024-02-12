Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region: about 30 thousand homes are left without electricity - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100043 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125693 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127897 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169515 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273261 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177550 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166965 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148693 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242379 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104872 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 97390 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 72378 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 68820 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 81130 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273261 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242379 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253116 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239068 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 125693 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102798 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103021 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119371 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119836 views
Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region: about 30 thousand homes are left without electricity - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27633 views

A Russian drone attack on a power substation in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, left more than 30,000 customers without electricity.

The nighttime attack by Russian troops left more than 53 household consumers in Pavlohrad and surrounding areas without electricity, as well as industry - a plant and seven mines, with more than 1,000 workers at the latter. Currently, about 30 thousand subscribers are without electricity, according to the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy continues to attack power facilities in the industrial Dnipropetrovska oblast. At night, a 330 kV substation of NPC Ukrenergo in Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, was disconnected as a result of an enemy drone attack. A fire broke out and power equipment was damaged. More than 53,000 household consumers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas, as well as industry - a plant and seven mines - lost power. At the time of the attack, more than 1,000 workers were underground in the mines," the statement said.

According to the statement, "people were not brought to the surface - the mines and the plant were powered by a backup scheme." "Later, the substation was powered by a diesel generator," the ministry added.

As noted, the fire was extinguished, "electricity consumers were partially supplied with power". "However, due to the unreliability of the connection scheme, at 8 a.m., the consumers who were supplied with power were cut off again," the agency said.

"Currently, about 30,000 subscribers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas have no power supply. Restoration works are underway," the Ministry of Energy said.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a russian attack on a power facility led to a blackout: 29,000 customers without electricity and 10,000 without water.12.02.24, 08:08 • 29177 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
pavlohradPavlohrad

