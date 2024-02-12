In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a russian attack on a power facility led to a blackout: 29,000 customers without electricity and 10,000 without water.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a fire at an energy facility led to the disconnection of about 29 thousand subscribers in Pavlohradske from electricity and 10 thousand in Ternivka from water supply. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Overnight, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a missile over Novomoskovsk district and 6 drones over Pavlohrad district. The attack on the energy facility led to a fire, which was extinguished by rescuers.

However, as a result of this incident, about 29,000 customers in Pavlohrad district were left without electricity, and another 10,000 customers in Ternivka are without water.

Russians also shelled Nikopol district using heavy artillery against the Marhanets community. No civilians were killed or injured.

