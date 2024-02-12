In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a russian attack on a power facility led to a blackout: 29,000 customers without electricity and 10,000 without water.

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63904 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116528 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121731 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163788 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164778 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266788 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176706 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166812 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237070 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 84192 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61834 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97626 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58930 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 40136 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266791 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237072 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222447 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247909 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234110 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116531 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100075 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100526 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117059 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117718 views
Actual
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a russian attack on a power facility led to a blackout: 29,000 customers without electricity and 10,000 without water.

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29175 views

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a missile and 6 drones in Dnipropetrovs'k region. 29,000 people were left without electricity in Pavlohrad district and 10,000 without water in Ternivka after a fire at a power facility.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a fire at an energy facility led to the disconnection of about 29 thousand subscribers in Pavlohradske from electricity and 10 thousand in Ternivka from water supply. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Overnight, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a missile over Novomoskovsk district and 6 drones over Pavlohrad district. The attack on the energy facility led to a fire, which was extinguished by rescuers.

However, as a result of this incident, about 29,000 customers in Pavlohrad district were left without electricity, and another 10,000 customers in Ternivka are without water.

Add

Russians also shelled Nikopol district using heavy artillery against the Marhanets community. No civilians were killed or injured.

russia strikes Pavlohrad with drones: hospitals on alternative power supply11.02.24, 23:38 • 32564 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
dniproDnipro
marhanetsMarhanets
pavlohradPavlohrad

