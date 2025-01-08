Russians massively dressed up children in squid game killer costumes for New Year's holidays - media

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Russians massively dressed up children in squid game killer costumes for New Year's holidays - media

Kyiv

Costumes of characters from The Squid Game have become the most popular at New Year's celebrations in Russia. Due to the high demand, sellers raised prices for the paraphernalia by 40%, despite warnings from psychologists.

In Russia, children are massively dressing up as the killers from the Squid Game. This image has become one of the most popular on New Year's holidays, UNN reports with reference to the Shot Telegram channel.

Russians told SHOT that children are delighted with such New Year's gifts.

"...taking pictures in masks and with plastic weapons near Christmas trees. Amid the hype after the release of the new season of the South Korean series, sellers raised prices for paraphernalia by 40% on average," the report said.

Meanwhile, psychologists warn that the series, which shows so much violence, is harmful to children's psyche. And it's even more undesirable to bring its characters together.

Google has developed a browser game based on the Squid Game series27.12.24, 16:25 • 102898 views

Antonina Tumanova

