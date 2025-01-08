Russians massively dressed up children in squid game killer costumes for New Year's holidays - media

In Russia, children are massively dressing up as the killers from the Squid Game. This image has become one of the most popular on New Year's holidays, UNN reports with reference to the Shot Telegram channel.

Russians told SHOT that children are delighted with such New Year's gifts.

"...taking pictures in masks and with plastic weapons near Christmas trees. Amid the hype after the release of the new season of the South Korean series, sellers raised prices for paraphernalia by 40% on average," the report said.

Meanwhile, psychologists warn that the series, which shows so much violence, is harmful to children's psyche. And it's even more undesirable to bring its characters together.

