Russians launch a massive attack on Novooleksandrivka: one person is killed and another wounded

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 61725 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 69530 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 91185 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 172953 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 218973 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135141 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180563 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148999 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197617 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 61512 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 56295 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 69274 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 71526 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 90963 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 3674 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 7500 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13271 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34585 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36402 views
Russians launch a massive attack on Novooleksandrivka: one person is killed and another wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27533 views

Russian troops carried out a massive artillery attack on the village of Novooleksandrivka, Kherson region, killing a 58-year-old woman, wounding a 70-year-old resident, and damaging residential buildings and a fire truck.

Russians launch a massive attack on Novooleksandrivka: one person is killed and another wounded

Occupation forces launched a massive artillery attack on the village of Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region. At least two people were injured in the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

Details

Novooleksandrivka, in Beryslav district, came under a massive attack by Russian troops. Enemy artillery fired twenty-five shells at the village

- said the head of the RMA. 

 According to him, residential buildings, outbuildings, and a firefighters' car were damaged.

Unfortunately, a 58-year-old woman was fatally wounded in her own home. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased... A 70-year-old local resident was also injured. She was taken to the hospital

- Prokudin summarized. 

Recall

Russian troops attacked Bilozerka in Kherson region, damaging a residential building, a car and wounding a 45-year-old woman.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Beryslav
Kherson
