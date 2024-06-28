Russians launch a massive attack on Novooleksandrivka: one person is killed and another wounded

Occupation forces launched a massive artillery attack on the village of Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region. At least two people were injured in the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

Details

Novooleksandrivka, in Beryslav district, came under a massive attack by Russian troops. Enemy artillery fired twenty-five shells at the village - said the head of the RMA.

According to him, residential buildings, outbuildings, and a firefighters' car were damaged.

Unfortunately, a 58-year-old woman was fatally wounded in her own home. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased... A 70-year-old local resident was also injured. She was taken to the hospital - Prokudin summarized.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Bilozerka in Kherson region, damaging a residential building, a car and wounding a 45-year-old woman.