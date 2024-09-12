Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk region in 24 hours, 13 wounded

Russian troops killed 6 civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours and wounded 13, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

On September 11, Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk region: 3 in Kostyantynivka, 2 in Kostyantynopol and 1 in Zoryane. Another 13 people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote.

Addendum

Since February 24, 2022, Russians have reportedly killed 2,750 civilians in Donetsk region and injured another 6,019. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.