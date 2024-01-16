Russians kill another resident of Donetsk region, 5 wounded

The number of victims of Russian aggression in Donetsk region has increased - one more person was killed in Krasnohorivka, five more residents of the region were wounded, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

On January 15, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Krasnohorivka. 5 more people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

Since February 24, 2022, Russians have reportedly killed 1833 civilians in the Donetsk region and wounded 4482 others.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.