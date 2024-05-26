Russians fired 10 times from heavy artillery and drones at Nikopol district: there are casualties and destruction

On Sunday, May 26, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region 10 times. They fired at the settlements with heavy artillery and also used kamikaze drones. As a result of the enemy attacks, a 69-year-old woman was injured, houses, a medical center, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

A 69-year-old woman was injured in one of the attacks in Nikopol. She was hospitalized with contusion. Doctors assessed her condition as moderate - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a two-story and three-story building and 24 private houses were damaged in the city.

A shop and the premises of the medical center were also destroyed. 17 outbuildings, 2 greenhouses, 5 cars, solar panels, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

It was also noisy in the Marhanetska and Myrivska communities. According to the head of the RMA, there were no casualties there. Experts are investigating whether there is any damage.

