Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the car of Kherson MBA

In Kherson, the Russian occupiers have once again dropped explosives from a drone, and a car of the Kherson City Military Administration has been damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

According to Mrochko, around 17.00, Russian occupants once again dropped explosives from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of the city.

"The official car of the Kherson City Military Administration was damaged. People were not injured," he added.