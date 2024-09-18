Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the car of Kherson MBA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110445 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 185305 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146979 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148725 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141120 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191381 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112255 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180958 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104924 views

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 48101 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 32923 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 75432 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 49665 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 45601 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 185305 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191381 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180958 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208069 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196623 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146685 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146192 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150546 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141643 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158245 views
Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the car of Kherson MBA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18530 views

In Kherson, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone, damaging a car of the city military administration. The incident occurred at around 17:00 in the Dniprovsky district, and no one was injured.

In Kherson, the Russian occupiers have once again dropped explosives from a drone, and a car of the Kherson City Military Administration has been damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

According to Mrochko, around 17.00, Russian occupants once again dropped explosives from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of the city.

"The official car of the Kherson City Military Administration was damaged. People were not injured," he added.

Antonina Tumanova

War
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising