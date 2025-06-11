Russians attacked the yard of a civilian in Chernihiv region in the morning: a man was injured

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked the yard of a civilian in a border village with a drone in the morning, a man is in hospital with injuries, the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

This morning, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the yard of a resident of the border village of Novgorod-Siverskyi district. A 66-year-old civilian man sustained multiple injuries - Chaus wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, the victim was hospitalized in surgery - doctors are providing all the necessary assistance.

"The Russians are deliberately terrorizing the Chernihiv border area. They know where they are hitting. This particular strike was at dawn, when people had just woken up. The strike was right in the yard of a local resident. Insidiously," Chaus stressed.

Addition

According to data from the "North" operational command, the fall of UAV fragments, probably "Shahed/Gerbera", was recorded in Kulykivka, Chernihiv district, 2 communal institutions were damaged. The fall of UAV fragments, probably "Shahed/Gerbera", was also recorded in Mala Koshelivka, Nizhyn district, 2 private houses, 2 outbuildings and 2 cars were damaged.

An explosion, probably a missile strike, was recorded in Horbove, Novgorod-Siverskyi district. A private house was damaged in Kamin as a result of shelling, 2 private houses in Yanzhulivka, and a private house and a car in Kostobobrove.