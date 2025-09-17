Russians attacked Kherson region with aviation in the morning: 4 injured, including a child

In the Kherson region, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Inhulets in the morning, injuring four people, including a child, said Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This morning, Russian occupiers attacked Inhulets of the Dar'ivka community from the air. As a result of the guided aerial bomb "arrival," three adults and a child were injured. They were at home at the time of the enemy strike. - Prokudin reported.

According to him, women aged 69, 35, and 64, as well as a three-year-old girl, were diagnosed with concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.

He noted that all victims were taken to hospitals in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

According to the head of the OVA, over the past day in the Kherson region, due to Russian aggression, 1 person died and 11 more were injured. Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 9 multi-story buildings and 17 private houses.