Russians attacked Kherson region with aviation in the morning: 4 injured, including a child

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 2784 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 16, 04:50 PM • 38858 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 64189 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 36325 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 51988 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 72763 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 29040 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 54656 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37866 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 17268 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.7m/s
69%
749mm
Popular news
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)VideoSeptember 16, 08:51 PM • 16337 views
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the citySeptember 16, 10:47 PM • 18582 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhoto03:14 AM • 3284 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 22472 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 12170 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 38803 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 64129 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 32803 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 72725 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 54628 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 17952 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 24511 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 55191 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 53660 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 58124 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Russians attacked Kherson region with aviation in the morning: 4 injured, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

Russian occupiers attacked Inhulets of Darivka community with aviation in the morning. As a result of a guided aerial bomb strike, three adult women and a three-year-old girl who were at home were injured.

Russians attacked Kherson region with aviation in the morning: 4 injured, including a child

In the Kherson region, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Inhulets in the morning, injuring four people, including a child, said Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This morning, Russian occupiers attacked Inhulets of the Dar'ivka community from the air. As a result of the guided aerial bomb "arrival," three adults and a child were injured. They were at home at the time of the enemy strike.

- Prokudin reported.

According to him, women aged 69, 35, and 64, as well as a three-year-old girl, were diagnosed with concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.

He noted that all victims were taken to hospitals in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, over the past day in the Kherson region, due to Russian aggression, 1 person died and 11 more were injured. Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 9 multi-story buildings and 17 private houses.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kherson Oblast