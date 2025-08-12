Russians are transferring their best brigades from Kursk Oblast for an offensive in three directions - Zelenskyy

The Russians are preparing offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. They are transferring personnel there from the Kursk direction, where the invaders' strongest brigades are stationed, writes UNN with reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They are preparing for an offensive operation, we believe, in three directions. The main directions are Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka - Zelenskyy reported.

The Head of State reported that in all the mentioned directions, the Russians are increasing their presence and building up forces.

We believe that about 15,000 additional troops will go to Zaporizhzhia, about 7,000 additional to Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka could have 5,000 additional – we consider this direction to be the third in priority - the President reported.

Zelenskyy also added that the strongest Russian brigades are currently operating in the Kursk direction. Most likely, these will be used to reinforce the groupings in the three directions mentioned above.

Of the 53,000 in Sumy, we believe that about 30,000 will now go to these three directions. We believe that this is the main source of troops, these are their strongest brigades that are stationed in the Kursk direction, they will be moved - Zelenskyy said.

Finally, the Head of State added that the mentioned Russian brigades will be ready for an offensive by September.

We believe that they will do everything to prepare for offensive actions after the 15th. We believe that they will be ready by September with these brigades - the President summarized.

Addition

Zelenskyy reported on steps to rectify the situation in the Pokrovsk direction and near Dobropillia. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allocated additional forces and planned measures to block the enemy.