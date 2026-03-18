Russians again attacked critical infrastructure in Odesa region

Russian troops once again attacked the Odesa region, damaging critical infrastructure and some equipment, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

During the night, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the enemy strike, a critical infrastructure facility and some equipment were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties - Kiper wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, in Odesa region, "as a result of the hit, a critical infrastructure facility was destroyed with subsequent ignition." Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire. The work of firefighters was complicated by repeated air raid alerts.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is ongoing, Kiper said.

128 out of 147 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight