128 out of 147 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 147 drones at Ukraine overnight, 128 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 18 (from 18:00 on March 17), the enemy attacked with 147 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - TOT AR Crimea, more than 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 128 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 15 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 3 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

General Staff reports elimination of 1,710 Russian servicemen within a day