General Staff reports elimination of 1,710 Russian servicemen within a day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,710 occupiers and 1,189 drones. The total enemy losses reached 1,282,570 personnel, with 3 tanks and 29 artillery systems also destroyed.
As of March 18, 2026, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,282,570 personnel. Another 1,710 servicemen were eliminated during the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces destroyed another 3 tanks, 11 armored vehicles, and 29 artillery systems. The largest increase was recorded among drones – plus 1,189 units.
In total, Russia has already lost 184,333 operational-tactical level UAVs and almost 84,000 units of automotive equipment.
Data on losses are being updated.
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