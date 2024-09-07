Russian warplanes again enter Belarusian airspace

Several Russian shaheds re-enter Belarus

On the night of Saturday, September 7, several Russian shaheds entered the territory of Belarus. This was reported by Belaruski Gayun, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the drones gradually entered from Chernihiv region to Gomel region through Loiv and continued to move northwest on a course to Vasilevichi. Several drones are following the same course and may also enter Belarus.

