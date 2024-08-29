“Shahed” crossed the Belarusian border again, and aviation was used for the first time to shoot it down

During the Russian attack on Ukraine, one of the “shahedin” flew into the territory of Belarus, and aviation was used to intercept it for the first time.

Writes UNN with reference to “Belaruski Gayun”.

In Belarus, the military used aviation for the first time to shoot down a Russian “shahed”.

During another Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine, one of the “Shaheds” again flew into the territory of Belarus. The “shahed” was in the Yelsky district, at 03:30.

The RB Air Force fighter chased the intruder for about 20 minutes, and at around 03:55 at least 2 explosions were heard in the Yelsky district of Gomel region and a bright flash in the sky was observed.

Probably the first recorded case when a fighter of the RB Air Force attempted to destroy a real military target in the sky - a Russian kamikaze drone of the “Shahed” type, writes “Belaruski Gayun”.

