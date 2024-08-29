“Shahed” crossed the Belarusian border again, and aviation was used for the first time to shoot it down

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126883 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131623 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216325 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162780 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158596 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145415 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208122 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112650 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195593 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105217 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 84686 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106792 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103598 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 71463 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 55482 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 216325 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208122 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195594 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221999 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 40926 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 55482 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153964 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152982 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156924 views
“Shahed” crossed the Belarusian border again, and aviation was used for the first time to shoot it down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26536 views

During Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Shahed flew into the territory of Belarus. A fighter of the Belarusian Air Force first tried to destroy a Russian kamikaze drone, chasing it for about 20 minutes.

During the Russian attack on Ukraine, one of the “shahedin” flew into the territory of Belarus, and aviation was used to intercept it for the first time.

Writes UNN with reference to “Belaruski Gayun”.

In Belarus, the military used aviation for the first time to shoot down a Russian “shahed”.

During another Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine, one of the “Shaheds” again flew into the territory of Belarus. The “shahed” was in the Yelsky district, at 03:30.

The RB Air Force fighter chased the intruder for about 20 minutes, and at around 03:55 at least 2 explosions were heard in the Yelsky district of Gomel region and a bright flash in the sky was observed.

Probably the first recorded case when a fighter of the RB Air Force attempted to destroy a real military target in the sky - a Russian kamikaze drone of the “Shahed” type, writes “Belaruski Gayun”.

Cherkasy region under attack of Russian Federation at night, 8 “shaheds” killed, there are hits29.08.2024, 10:28 • 20702 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World

