Cherkasy region under attack of Russian Federation at night, 8 “shaheds” killed, there are hits

Cherkasy region suffered an enemy drone attack, air defense destroyed 8 "shaheds", but there were several hits, including a private enterprise in Cherkasy, no casualties, the fire was extinguished, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Today our Cherkasy region suffered another enemy attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties. We are grateful to our defenders! Air defense forces destroyed a total of eight "shaheds" within the region. There were no consequences. At the same time, according to updated information, there were several hits. In one case, on the territory of a private enterprise in the regional center. The fire has now been extinguished