Russian UAV attack on Sumy region on February 25 - rescuer Pavlo Kolisnyk killed

01:55 PM • 11436 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 12530 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 13431 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
12:01 PM • 22612 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 20528 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
February 25, 09:09 AM • 24122 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 21835 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18933 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 23022 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29761 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
01:55 PM • 11403 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
12:01 PM • 22580 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM • 46879 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 56829 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 74469 views
Russian UAV attack on Sumy region on February 25 - rescuer Pavlo Kolisnyk killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

On February 25, firefighter-rescuer Pavlo Kolisnyk was killed in the Velyka Pysarivka community of Sumy Oblast. His car was hit by a Russian drone as he was returning from duty.

Russian UAV attack on Sumy region on February 25 - rescuer Pavlo Kolisnyk killed
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Wednesday, February 25, Pavlo Kolisnyk, a firefighter-rescuer of the 33rd State Fire and Rescue Post of the 1st State Fire and Rescue Detachment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast, died as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Velyka Pysarivka community of Sumy Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The man had served in the State Emergency Service since 1997. On the day of his death, he was returning from duty when a Russian drone hit his car.

This is another heavy and painful loss for the rescuers of Sumy region and the entire large family of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine... the Russians took the life of another father, son, loyal friend and reliable colleague

- the message says.

Condolences were expressed to the family and friends of the deceased.

We share the pain of loss with the family and friends. Bright memory and honor to the unarmed Hero

- added the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On the night of February 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 115 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 95 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, 18 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

