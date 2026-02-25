Russian UAV attack on Sumy region on February 25 - rescuer Pavlo Kolisnyk killed

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Wednesday, February 25, Pavlo Kolisnyk, a firefighter-rescuer of the 33rd State Fire and Rescue Post of the 1st State Fire and Rescue Detachment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast, died as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Velyka Pysarivka community of Sumy Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The man had served in the State Emergency Service since 1997. On the day of his death, he was returning from duty when a Russian drone hit his car.

This is another heavy and painful loss for the rescuers of Sumy region and the entire large family of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine... the Russians took the life of another father, son, loyal friend and reliable colleague - the message says.

Condolences were expressed to the family and friends of the deceased.

We share the pain of loss with the family and friends. Bright memory and honor to the unarmed Hero - added the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On the night of February 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 115 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 95 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, 18 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations.