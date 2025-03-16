Russian troops attacked Zolota Balka with UAVs: a woman died
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a drone attack on the village of Zolota Balka, a 67-year-old woman died. Her 70-year-old husband was injured and hospitalized.
As a result of Russian drone strikes on the village of Zolota Balka in Kherson region on Sunday, one person was killed and another was injured, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.
At about 10 am, the occupiers attacked residents of Zolota Balka with UAVs. As a result of dropping explosives from a drone, a 67-year-old woman sustained severe injuries. Unfortunately, she died on the way to the hospital. My condolences to the relatives of the deceased
According to the head of the administration, her 70-year-old husband also sought medical help, he has an explosive injury and leg injuries, and the victim is currently under medical supervision.
Reminder
Enemy troops carried out strikes on more than 30 settlements in Kherson region, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings. One person was killed and 11 were injured.