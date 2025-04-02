Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: three dead, one injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih, three people died, one was injured. A fire broke out, details are being clarified, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.
According to him, there was a fire, details are being clarified.
Earlier
The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic weapons in a number of regions, and later reported a high-speed target from the south towards Kryvyi Rih.
The media reported a sound of explosion in the city.