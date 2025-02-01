Russian military strikes boarding school in Suja: up to a hundred people are trapped in the rubble

Today, the Russian army carried out an air strike on a boarding school in the city of Sudzhi, 95 people are under the rubble. This was reported by the press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on the territory of the Russian Federation, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, UNN reports.

Details

Dmytrashkivsky's video message was posted by the Telegram channel "Operatively ZSU".

"Today, on February 1, 2025, at 17:54, the Russian Armed Forces struck a boarding school in the city of Suji. 95 people were trapped under the rubble. We can hear people moaning and screaming from under the rubble. I would like to remind you that most of these people are elderly and bedridden," said the spokesman for the military commandant's office.

According to Dmytrashkivsky, the commandant's office organized a search and rescue operation.

