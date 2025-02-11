Russian drones caused more civilian casualties in Ukraine in January than other weapons - UN

In January, Russian short-range drones caused more civilian deaths or injuries than any other weapon in Ukraine. Last month, at least 139 civilians were killed and 738 injured. This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, UNN reports.

In January 2025, at least 139 civilians were killed and 738 injured in Ukraine. 38 civilians were killed (27%) and 223 injured (30%) as a result of attacks using short-range drones that dropped explosives on civilians, often in their private cars or public transportation - the statement said.

The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Danielle Belle, said that short-range drones now pose one of the most deadly threats to civilians in the frontline areas.

In January 2025, short-range drones caused more civilian deaths and injuries than any other weapon, striking people in their cars, buses, and on the streets - the statement said.

In January, 95% of casualties from short-range drones reportedly occurred on the territory controlled by Ukraine. 5% occurred on the territory occupied by the Russian Federation.

UN: number of civilian casualties of war in Ukraine increased by 30% in 2024

The drones used in most of the close-range attacks were most likely so-called FPV drones. These drones are equipped with cameras that provide their operators on the ground with a direct, real-time view of the areas they are flying over and potential targets. In principle, this allows the operator to assess with a greater degree of certainty whether a potential target is a military objective or a civilian person or object - the Mission informs.

Most civilian casualties from short-range drones occurred in government-controlled parts of Kherson, particularly along the Dnipro River.

In January, these drones were responsible for 70% of all civilian casualties in the region. For example, on the afternoon of January 6, as many people were returning home from work, a short-range drone dropped explosives on a public bus in Kherson, killing a man and a woman and injuring eight other civilians (six women and two men) - The Mission notes.

Zelensky: Russia used 1,260 bombs and more than 750 drones against Ukraine in a week

In addition, the HRMMU documented a significant increase in civilian casualties caused by the use of short-range drones during 2024, with a sharp rise in the last half of the year.