Russian drones caused more civilian casualties in Ukraine in January than other weapons - UN

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39056 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 83228 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101025 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115117 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 97463 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123910 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102318 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113201 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116824 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158147 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102480 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 88043 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 59276 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104784 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 93237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115117 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123910 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148496 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180689 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 93237 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104784 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136220 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138047 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166053 views
Russian drones caused more civilian casualties in Ukraine in January than other weapons - UN

Russian drones caused more civilian casualties in Ukraine in January than other weapons - UN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95492 views

In January 2025, short-range drones caused 27% of deaths and 30% of injuries among civilians in Ukraine. 95% of drone casualties were recorded in government-controlled territory.

In January, Russian short-range drones caused more civilian deaths or injuries than any other weapon in Ukraine. Last month, at least 139 civilians were killed and 738 injured. This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, UNN reports.

In January 2025, at least 139 civilians were killed and 738 injured in Ukraine. 38 civilians were killed (27%) and 223 injured (30%) as a result of attacks using short-range drones that dropped explosives on civilians, often in their private cars or public transportation 

- the statement said.

The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Danielle Belle, said that short-range drones now pose one of the most deadly threats to civilians in the frontline areas.

In January 2025, short-range drones caused more civilian deaths and injuries than any other weapon, striking people in their cars, buses, and on the streets 

- the statement said.

In January, 95% of casualties from short-range drones reportedly occurred on the territory controlled by Ukraine. 5% occurred on the territory occupied by the Russian Federation.

UN: number of civilian casualties of war in Ukraine increased by 30% in 202417.01.25, 09:09 • 30989 views

The drones used in most of the close-range attacks were most likely so-called FPV drones. These drones are equipped with cameras that provide their operators on the ground with a direct, real-time view of the areas they are flying over and potential targets. In principle, this allows the operator to assess with a greater degree of certainty whether a potential target is a military objective or a civilian person or object 

- the Mission informs.

Most civilian casualties from short-range drones occurred in government-controlled parts of Kherson, particularly along the Dnipro River.

In January, these drones were responsible for 70% of all civilian casualties in the region. For example, on the afternoon of January 6, as many people were returning home from work, a short-range drone dropped explosives on a public bus in Kherson, killing a man and a woman and injuring eight other civilians (six women and two men) 

- The Mission notes.

Zelensky: Russia used 1,260 bombs and more than 750 drones against Ukraine in a week09.02.25, 12:34 • 77152 views

In addition, the HRMMU documented a significant increase in civilian casualties caused by the use of short-range drones during 2024, with a sharp rise in the last half of the year.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

