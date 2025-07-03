Russian drones attacked medical facility in Kherson: damaged ambulances

In Kherson, Russian troops attacked a medical facility, damaging ambulances, reported the Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The occupiers attacked one of the medical facilities in the Dnipro district with drones. As a result of drops from UAVs, several ambulances and civilian cars were damaged. - reported the OVA.

It was also stated that windows in one of the facility's premises were damaged.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Addition

According to the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, over the past day, Kherson Oblast suffered enemy drone, artillery, and aviation attacks, damaging 2 multi-story buildings and 7 private houses. As a result of Russian aggression, 9 people were injured.

As reported by the OVA, on the morning of July 3, at approximately 07:00, Russian military attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson with a drone. The enemy dropped explosives on a 75-year-old woman. She is currently in the hospital.