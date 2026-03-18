Russian drone hit Sumy TCC building - Ground Forces revealed details

On Wednesday, March 18, an enemy drone hit the premises of the TCC and SP in Sumy. As a result of the strike, the building was damaged, but due to the relocation of personnel, casualties were avoided. There were no casualties inside the building, but a passerby near the impact site was injured. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Communications Department of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As confirmed by the Communications Department of the Ground Forces Command, an enemy drone hit the premises of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Sumy.

As a result of the strike, the building of the city's TCC was damaged, where, however, no mobilization measures were carried out, as a relocation had been made earlier. A civilian man who was standing nearby at a public transport stop was injured.

There are no other casualties. Security measures have been taken. It is clear that being in Sumy and behaving calmly at military facilities, we cannot allow ourselves such a thing. Therefore, the personnel were dispersed to other places that we cannot name, so there are no losses. The people who were in the premises were in a protected place. They were not injured - reported the department.

Recall

In Sumy, Russian troops attacked an administrative building with a drone, people at a bus stop were injured, including a teenager.

Also, the Sumy Regional TCC and SP stated that "Russia's attacks with kamikaze drones on territorial recruitment and social support centers are not an accident, but a conscious tactic of the enemy," and that the TCC of Sumy Oblast "continue and will continue to perform their tasks."