Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Zaporizhzhia district, there are wounded

On Tuesday, September 16, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The car was moving on a road near the village of Tavriiske when it was attacked by an enemy FPV drone. As a result of the attack, the driver and a passenger were injured. They were provided with the necessary medical assistance.

No fatalities were reported.

Recall

On the night of September 16, as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, cars, buildings, and infrastructure were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on September 16, 20 people were injured, including four children.