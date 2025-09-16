Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Zaporizhzhia district, there are wounded

$41.230.05
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 2046 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
12:18 PM • 10333 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 19068 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 32546 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 19759 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 31716 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 31716 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15651 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 36134 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23497 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 12354 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 18375 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 25976 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 30934 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 15385 views
Publications
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 10157 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 32552 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 31717 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matchesSeptember 16, 08:08 AM • 31717 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 36134 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Germany
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 844 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 10368 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 45752 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 44897 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 49625 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
Mi-8
BM-30 Smerch
The New York Times

Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Zaporizhzhia district, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

On September 16, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone near the village of Tavriiske, Zaporizhzhia district. The driver and passenger were wounded and received medical assistance.

Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Zaporizhzhia district, there are wounded

On Tuesday, September 16, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The car was moving on a road near the village of Tavriiske when it was attacked by an enemy FPV drone. As a result of the attack, the driver and a passenger were injured. They were provided with the necessary medical assistance.

No fatalities were reported.

Recall

On the night of September 16, as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, cars, buildings, and infrastructure were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on September 16, 20 people were injured, including four children.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia