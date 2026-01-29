$42.960.17
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
07:02 PM • 9148 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 13452 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 12241 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 12495 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 15832 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 18080 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 13544 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24795 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24172 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia district: three dead in Vilniansk – OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Russian drones attacked the private sector in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Three people were killed and one person was injured as a result of the strike.

Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia district: three dead in Vilniansk – OVA

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported another act of aggression by the Russian Federation, targeting the private sector in Vilniansk. As a result of drone strikes, significant destruction of residential buildings and human casualties among the civilian population were recorded. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Russian drones directly hit residential buildings, causing large-scale fires and the complete destruction of several homes. Rescue services, which arrived at the scene, were clearing debris and extinguishing fires in the private sector.

Three people died, and one more was injured as a result of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. Unfortunately, two women and a man died, and another man was injured. He is being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

– Fedorov noted.

Currently, law enforcement officers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy to record another war crime committed by the occupiers. 

Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: fragments of bodies found belong to six deceased

Stepan Haftko

