Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia district: three dead in Vilniansk – OVA

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported another act of aggression by the Russian Federation, targeting the private sector in Vilniansk. As a result of drone strikes, significant destruction of residential buildings and human casualties among the civilian population were recorded. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Russian drones directly hit residential buildings, causing large-scale fires and the complete destruction of several homes. Rescue services, which arrived at the scene, were clearing debris and extinguishing fires in the private sector.

Three people died, and one more was injured as a result of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. Unfortunately, two women and a man died, and another man was injured. He is being provided with all necessary medical assistance. – Fedorov noted.

Currently, law enforcement officers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy to record another war crime committed by the occupiers.

Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: fragments of bodies found belong to six deceased