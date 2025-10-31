$42.080.01
Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVAPhoto
October 30, 04:50 PM • 20768 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 31240 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 24468 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 28111 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 55292 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 11273 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 27263 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24899 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 28184 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

An investigation by an independent Russian publication indicates that Russian commanders order the execution of their soldiers who refuse to fight against Ukraine at the front.

Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigation

The command of the Russian army tortures, executes, or deliberately sends to their death soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine. This is stated in an investigation by the independent publication "Verstka," which documented over 150 confirmed cases of murders and tortures, with 101 Russian officers identified as involved. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Journalists, relying on testimonies from soldiers, relatives, and video footage, report that commanders appointed "shooters" to eliminate refuseniks, dropped grenades from drones on their own troops, and disguised the bodies of victims as combat losses. Some soldiers were thrown into pits, tortured, forced to fight to the death, or extorted for money to avoid "suicide missions."

Part. Proof of a crime against humanity: Russia uses drones to hunt civilians - UN investigation

The investigation also shows that such practices, which originated in penal battalions composed of former prisoners, have now spread to regular army units. In the first half of 2025, the main military prosecutor's office of the Russian Federation received about 29,000 complaints, of which more than 12,000 were about abuse by their own command.

Despite numerous pieces of evidence, almost none of the officers have been punished. Sources of "Verstka" in the military prosecutor's office say that in Russia, there is effectively a ban on investigating crimes committed by commanders at the front – under the pretext of "not obstructing combat operations."

Part. A Russian soldier tried to surrender, but was killed by his own drone – Southern Defense Forces

Stepan Haftko

