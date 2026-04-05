Russian attack on Sumy - 30 people injured, including 18 children

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As a result of a recent Russian attack on Sumy, 30 people were injured, including 18 children aged 2 to 15. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Also, 23 apartment buildings, 10 cars, and a gas infrastructure facility were damaged.

In addition to the city of Sumy and the Sumy community, settlements in the Sumy region were also affected. Thus, in the Popivska community, two women aged 65 and 66 were injured as a result of shelling. An administrative building, private residential buildings, and power lines were damaged.

In the Hlukhivska community, two people were injured: a 25-year-old and a 23-year-old local resident. A vehicle was damaged.

In the Sveska community, a 69-year-old man was injured. A car was damaged. In the Konotopska community, administrative buildings, apartment buildings, a vehicle, and power lines were damaged.

In the Chernechchynska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Esman, Shalyhynska, Seredyno-Budska, Hrunivska, Berezivska, and Znob-Novhorodska communities, private residential buildings, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.

Police investigative and operational groups and explosives experts worked at all impact sites.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that three people were injured in Sumy as a result of a Russian attack.