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Russian attack on Odesa region on March 29 - energy facility and residential buildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure and a private house in Odesa region. There were no casualties, but power outages occurred in several settlements.

Russian attack on Odesa region on March 29 - energy facility and residential buildings damaged

On the night of March 29, Russians attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in the Odesa region. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the attack, an energy facility was damaged. One of the drones hit a private residential building, partially destroying its facade.

Damage was also recorded on the territory of a dacha cooperative.

The fires were promptly extinguished. No information about deaths or injuries has been received. Due to the attack, power outages are being recorded in a number of settlements. All relevant services are working at the scene. The assessment of the damage caused and the elimination of the consequences are ongoing.

- the post states.

Recall

On the evening of March 28, Russian occupiers used Kinzhal-type missiles for the first time in a long time against Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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