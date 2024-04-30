Russian attack on Odesa: five wounded in serious condition

Five people wounded in yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa are in extremely serious condition. This was reported by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin. According to him, the investigation has reason to believe that the decision to strike Odesa with an Iskander missile with a cluster munition was made by the Russians deliberately to cause as many civilians as possible to suffer, UNN reports .

Russia cynically disregards all norms of international humanitarian law. Last night, the enemy insidiously attacked Odesa. Five people were killed and more than 30 were injured. Among the victims are two children and a pregnant woman. Five of the wounded are in extremely serious condition - wrote Kostin on the social network X.

The Prosecutor General reminded that the Russians fired an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster munition. According to Kostin, this is an indiscriminate weapon, the use of which can lead to significant civilian casualties.

Kostin reported that metal fragments and missile debris were found within a radius of 1.5 km from the site of the attack.

"The investigation has grounds to believe that the decision to use such weapons was made by the Russian Armed Forces officers deliberately to kill as many Ukrainian civilians as possible. The investigation is ongoing," added the Prosecutor General.

17 people, including a child, remain hospitalized in Odesa with injuries of varying severity.