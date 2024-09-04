Russian attack kills 5 people in Lviv, including a child

As a result of the enemy's attack on Lviv, the death toll has risen to 5, including a child, RMA head Maxim Kozitsky reports UNN.



"The fifth person was killed. It is a child," Kozitsky wrote.



As a result of the enemy's strike on Lviv the number of victims has increased to at least 35 people, a medical worker is among the dead. More than 50 buildings and two more medical facilities were damaged. Also, two schools in the city will not work today, as their windows were blown out.

