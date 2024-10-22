Russian army strikes a 5-storey building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region: there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and another wounded in the Russian attack on Myrnohrad. Seven buildings were damaged, including a 5-story building. In another area of Donetsk region, two children and a woman were killed.
One person was killed and another wounded in Donetsk region as a result of an enemy attack on Myrnohrad this morning, RMA head Vadym Filashkin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Filashkin, the Russians dropped KAB-250 on the city, hitting a 5-story building. Seven buildings sustained varying degrees of damage.
The search and rescue operation has been temporarily suspended due to the threatening security situation.
The head of the RMA emphasized that all civilians not involved in critical infrastructure should leave for safer regions.
Addendum
In Pokrovsk district in Donetsk region, the Russian army killed two children and a woman and wounded two other civilians.